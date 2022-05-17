Legendary Italian progressive rock band Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) will be playing in Malta as part of their tour PFM 1972-2022 from Storia Di Un Minuto to Ho Sognato Pecore Elettriche, while embracing the poetry of Fabrizio de André.

The Malta concert, on June 6, will be the first date of their tour with a concert that will take all those attending on a trip through the history of the band, and Italian rock music.

Premiata Forneria Marconi are Franz Di Cioccio (vocals/drums), Patrick Djivas (bass), with Alessandro Bonetti (violin, keyboards, backing vocals), Alessandro Scaglione (keyboards, backing vocals), Marco Sfogli (guitar, backing vocals), Eugenio Mori (drums) and special guest Luca Zabbini.

Premiata Forneria Marconi has a unique musical style which fuses classic rock, progressive rock and classical music. Starting in 1970 (their first album was released in 1972), the band immediately gained an important place internationally as one of the most respected rock bands, a position they still occupy to this day,

In 2016, Classic Rock magazine voted PFM in 50th place in the list of the 100 most important artists in the world while Rolling Stone magazine placed their album Photos Of Ghost in 19th position in their list of the most important progressive rock albums.

In 2018, PFM received the accolade International Band Of The Year at the Prog Music Awards in London with Franz Di Cioccio nominated among the 100 most iconic musicians who influenced the face of rock music.