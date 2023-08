Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 45.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” he posted in English on social media.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus but ended his stellar career back where it all started at Parma.

More details on SportsDesk.