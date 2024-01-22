Gigi Riva, Italy’s all-time top goal scorer, has died aged 79.

Italian media said that the legendary Italy and Cagliari striker died on Monday.

Riva, 79, had been hospitalised at the Cardiology unit at Brotzu Hospital in Cagliari on Monday after collapsing at home. The hospital released an update in the afternoon, saying Riva’s condition was ‘improving.’

Sky TG 24 reports Riva had a relapse and died on Monday evening.

The news broke seconds before the kick-off of Supercoppa Final between Inter and Napoli in Ryiadh which was why a minute of silence was not held.

