Legendary Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club after 16 trophy-laden seasons, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday.

Real said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

Ramos, 35, has struggled with injuries this season and has played just five times since the start of the year.

