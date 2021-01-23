American television and radio host Larry King died on Saturday aged 87, his company announced on Twitter.

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, Ora Media said in a message posted to King’s Twitter profile.

US media had reported earlier this month that King was being treated at the centre for COVID-19. The veteran broadcaster had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including heart attacks and a diabetes diagnosis.

The message announcing his passing did not provide a cause of death.

Best known for his eponymous interview show on CNN, King’s broadcasting career stretched 63 years across multiple platforms. His work earned him two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards.

King started off as a radio show host and then moved into television, catapulting into the national and then global spotlight with his Larry King Live show from 1985.

The show saw King interview people from all walks of life, from politicians to criminals, actors and conspiracy theorists.

He left CNN after 25 years, with the network handing his slot to UK host Piers Morgan, but continued to host weekly political talk shows, co-founding his own production studio Ora Media.

“Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry like to ask short, direct and uncomplicared questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief,” Ora Media said.

The company said funeral arrangements would be announced in the upcoming days as it asked for privacy on behalf of King’s family.

More to follow