The Hudson Foundation was set up with the intention to give back to society, helping to ‘Give a Voice to the Voiceless’, to support abandoned dogs, children and Mother Earth.

To celebrate its inception, the foundation organised ‘Legends’, a collection of contemporary works by Hudson founder and chairman Alfie Borg, depicting all time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history. The collection includes personalities such as Jesus Christ, Michael Jordan, Charlie Chaplin, Quentin Tarantino, Muhammed Ali, Bruce Lee, Stan Lee, Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Queen Elizabeth II, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, and more. The personalities have inspired Borg in different stages of his life. Collectively, these characters have endured hardships, yet fought through ambition, strength of mind and dedication to gain global success.

The works feature mixed media, with some including embellishments relevant to the subject matter, which are also available as limited prints. Brimming with emotions, each thought-provoking art piece communicates its own unique story, a story that takes weeks to put together until it is finally completed.

The exhibition takes place at Kettles Café until December 9, 2022. Full proceeds from the sales of the art pieces and prints will go towards the foundation.

The collection features personalities such as Marilyn Monroe.

The foundation has already provided restoration works as well as an emergency room for Noah’s Ark in Mellieha, sponsored medical expenses as well as provided cleaning material for the Association for Abandoned Animals Malta in Birzebbuga. The foundation is now seeking to continue its work in supporting animals and disadvantaged children as well as to carry initiatives to help the environment.

The Hudson foundation is aligned to the Hudson Way – a series of values which guide every action within the company. It is aligned with Hudson's core to be mindful of the impact the company has on its surroundings. It seeks to encourage behaviour which respects Planet Earth as well as to offer support to the communities it operates in. This philosophy, threads through the various facets of the company, particularly as it most recently ramped up its efforts towards a more sustainable operation. For more information visit www.hudson.com.mt/csr/#respect.