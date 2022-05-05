Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the club are attempting to write “another chapter” in their story as they prepare to face Roma with a place in the Europa Conference League final at stake.

The Foxes, who shocked the football world by winning the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri, last season won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

They travel to Italy on Thursday locked at 1-1 after last week’s semi-final first leg against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Rodgers, whose team dropped into the Conference League after failing to progress from the Europa League group stage, said Wednesday he had been trying to create a “winning mentality” at the club, who have struggled in the Premier League this season.

