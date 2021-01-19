Leicester moved top of the Premier League by inflicting another damaging 2-0 defeat on Chelsea on Tuesday, to leave manager Frank Lampard fighting to remain in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have now won just two of their last eight league games to fall to eighth, nine points behind the leaders.

Chelsea were expected to challenge for the title after a £220 million ($298 million) spending spree in the transfer market.

But it is Leicester who are threatening to recreate their heroics of the 2015/16 season when they shocked the world to win the Premier League.

A second title in five years would be less of a surprise, despite the financial gulf between the Foxes and the traditional top six in the English top-flight, as they have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with since Brendan Rodgers took charge nearly two years ago.

