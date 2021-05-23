Leicester blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League for just the second time in the club’s history as the Foxes lost 4-2 to Tottenham on Sunday.
Jamie Vardy twice put Brendan Rodgers’s men ahead from the penalty spot.
But Harry Kane, on what could be his final appearance for Spurs, a Kasper Schmeichel own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale secured seventh place in the Premier League for Tottenham and a place in next season’s Europa Conference League.
