Leicester blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League for just the second time in the club’s history as the Foxes lost 4-2 to Tottenham on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy twice put Brendan Rodgers’s men ahead from the penalty spot.

But Harry Kane, on what could be his final appearance for Spurs, a Kasper Schmeichel own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale secured seventh place in the Premier League for Tottenham and a place in next season’s Europa Conference League.

