Brendan Rodgers says his Leicester players are ready to seize the opportunity of rounding off a wonderful season by qualifying for the Champions League to add to Saturday’s FA Cup triumph.

The Foxes face an instant re-match with Chelsea after edging the Blues 1-0 at Wembley to give the club its first FA Cup victory after four previous losses in the final.

Leicester are presently third in the table and victory over fourth-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge would secure their top four place — Tuesday’s opponents are two points worse off with two matches remaining.

