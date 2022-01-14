Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted Belgium international Youri Tielemans could leave the club and that he has to prepare for life without the midfielder.

The highly rated 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

The Foxes’ record signing, who joined from Monaco for £35 million ($48 million) in 2019, has excelled under Rodgers and scored the winner against Chelsea as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time last season.

