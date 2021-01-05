Leicester have the potential to disrupt the dominance of the ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League, says Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman’s side lie third in the table after beating Newcastle 2-1 on Sunday.

Leicester — who in 2016 became the only club from outside the ‘Big Six’ to win the league title since 1995 — are a point behind leaders Liverpool, who visit Southampton later on Monday, and second-placed Manchester United.

Leicester have played a game more than several of their rivals in a wide-open title race, with just seven points separating Liverpool and United from West Ham in 10th.

By comparison, Liverpool held a 27-point advantage over the team in 10th place after 16 games last season, as did Manchester City at a similar stage in the 2017-18 campaign.

Rodgers says that while Leicester may be unable to compete financially with the biggest clubs, they can make their presence felt on the pitch.

“We want to be a team that, year on year, can get European football,” said Rodgers.

