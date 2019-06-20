Elaine Grech of Victoria has graduated from Leicester College of Performing Arts in the UK with a distinction in Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and another triple distinction in BTEC National level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts (Musical Theatre). The course was spread over three years, during which she took part in various performances around the UK and successfully undertook examinations in BTDA vocational grades, culminating up to a level 5 Diploma.

Her studies were partially financed by the Malta Arts Scholarship within the Ministry for Education and Employment.