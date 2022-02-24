Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Danish side Randers as Celtic crashed out to Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt on Thursday.

Already leading 4-1 from the first leg last week, Leicester were never in danger once Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after just two minutes.

James Maddison added two more in a four-minute spell in the second half before Stephen Odey secured a consolation.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.