French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old has not played a single game this season after breaking his leg and suffering ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly last year.

But as Fofana nears a return to action, the Foxes have rewarded the centre-back for an impressive first campaign at the club following his £30 million ($39 million) move from St Etienne in 2020.

