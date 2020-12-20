Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge suffered another blow as Leicester moved above Jose Mourinho’s men into second with an impressive 2-0 away win on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy’s penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal moved the Foxes to within four points of leaders Liverpool as Spurs for once could not rely on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to dig them out of trouble.

Tottenham were top of the table until a last-minute winner for Liverpool gave the champions a 2-1 win on Wednesday but back-to-back defeats could see them drop out of the top four come the end of the weekend should Manchester United or Chelsea win their games in hand.

