Leicester City will face Napoli in this season’s Europa League, while Celtic found themselves in a tough section alongside Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in Friday’s draw for the group stage.

As well as Napoli, Leicester will play Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C as they look to do better than their run to the last 32 of last season’s competition.

The Foxes narrowly missed out on qualification for the Champions League last season, finishing fifth in the Premier League but winning the FA Cup.

Napoli, who won the UEFA Cup with Diego Maradona in their ranks in 1989, came fifth in Serie A last season. They have since appointed Luciano Spalletti as coach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta