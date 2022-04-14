Leicester battled back to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Thursday in the Europa Conference League to reach a European semi-final for the first time in their history, where they will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in England last week, PSV took the lead in the quarter-final tie through Eran Zahavi.

But late goals from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira sent Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League side through and stunned the Philips Stadion crowd.

