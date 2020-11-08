Leicester moved to the top of the Premier League as Jamie Vardy’s penalty earned a 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday.
Vardy netted from the spot in the first half at the King Power Stadium and, although the striker had a second spot kick saved by Rui Patricio, the hosts held on for their third successive Premier League victory.
Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have won six in a row in all competitions, are one point clear of second placed Tottenham, who had gone top with a win at West Bromwich Albion earlier on Sunday.
