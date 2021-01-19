Leicester have to start planning for life without Jamie Vardy, manager Brendan Rodgers admitted on Monday, but he believes the 34-year-old still has plenty to offer.

Vardy has been pivotal to the Foxes’ impressive Premier League campaign thus far, scoring 13 times in 19 games.

The former England international will be fit to face Chelsea on Tuesday despite coming off late in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southampton with a recurring hip problem.

“Of course, the backdrop is the club always has to be looking forward and planning forward, not just in Jamie’s position but in every position — it’s something which is an on-going process with every player,” said Rodgers.

“My job is to maximise the best we can get out of Jamie while he’s here and in my time here hopefully we have shown he is developing and continuing to develop.

“At that age you can still develop and improve on and off the pitch and he’s consistently showed that to me.”

Leicester can go top if they beat Chelsea, going into the match in third spot, two points off leaders Manchester United.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta