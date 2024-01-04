Injured striker Kelechi Iheanacho will next week join the rest of the Nigeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Nigeria football federation president on Thursday.

Leicester City star Iheanacho is nursing a muscular injury, but the NFF president Ibrahim Gusau said the player was recovering well.

"I have spoken to Iheanacho, he's recovering fast and has even started running," Gusau told reporters.

"He will most likely join us in Lagos, where the team will be hosted to a dinner on January 9.”

Gusau lauded the support of the Nigerian government in the country's quest to win a fourth African title.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com