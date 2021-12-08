Leicester will be without seven players for Thursday’s decisive Europa League trip to Napoli due to coronavirus cases or illness, manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday.

Extra measures to curb rates of Covid-19 infections in England, including the introduction of vaccine passports for the first time, were announced by the British government on Wednesday due to fears over a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

A Covid outbreak has left Tottenham without eight players and five members of staff for their Europa Conference League tie with Rennes.

