Leicester’s Premier League home match against Norwich on New Year’s Day has been postponed as a result of a coronavirus outbreak and injuries in the visitors’ camp.

“Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 1500 GMT on Saturday, 1 January,” English top-flight bosses said in a statement on Thursday.

