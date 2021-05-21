Leicester’s Premier League title-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire when the final whistle blows on the season, the club announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old skippered the Foxes to their shock title win in 2016 and helped them lift the FA Cup for the first time when he made a late substitute appearance in last week’s 1-0 final victory over Chelsea.

Morgan has made 324 appearances and scored 14 goals for Leicester in all competitions since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2012, and was capped 30 times by Jamaica.

