Leicester had a request to postpone Thursday’s clash with Tottenham due to a coronavirus outbreak turned down by the Premier League, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers said he will be without nine players due to positive cases of Covid, illness and injury.

Tottenham’s last two matches, against Rennes in the Europa Conference League and Brighton in the Premier League, have been called off due to an outbreak that saw at least eight players and five staff test positive.

Manchester United’s trip to Brentford, scheduled for Tuesday, was also postponed due to multiple cases in the United camp.

