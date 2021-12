Leicester’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Thursday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Foxes have announced.

Britain is battling record numbers of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc, with fears growing that the crisis could derail the season.

The Leicester v Spurs match is the fourth Premier League game to be postponed in the past week.

“Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the club said in a statement.

