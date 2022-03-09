Jamie Vardy will be out of action for “a few weeks” due to a knee injury, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.

The England international sustained the knock in his side’s 1-0 Premier League win against Leeds on Saturday, in which the forward was making his first start of 2022 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“Vards will be out, he unfortunately got injured in the last game so he’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame,” Rodgers said on the eve of his side’s Europa Conference League last-16 first leg tie at home against Rennes.

