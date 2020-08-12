RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to keep cool in Lisbon should sparks start to fly with "dynamite" Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during Thursday's Champions League quarter-final.

Both Nagelsmann, 32, and Atletico's Argentinian boss Simeone, 50, are notorious for passionately urging their team on from the sidelines.

Nagelsmann wants to avoid falling "under the spell" of any heated emotions during the game in Lisbon, "but will concentrate on the (match) content, on the team".

