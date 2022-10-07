RB Leipzig goalkeeper and captain Peter Gulacsi is set to miss a “lengthy period of time”, after being diagnosed with an ACL tear in his right knee, the club tweeted.
Gulasci, 32, was injured early in his team’s 3-1 home win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night, attempting to clear a back pass from Timo Werner.
The Hungarian international was stretchered from the field and replaced by debutant Janis Blaswich.
