RB Leipzig goalkeeper and captain Peter Gulacsi is set to miss a “lengthy period of time”, after being diagnosed with an ACL tear in his right knee, the club tweeted.

Gulasci, 32, was injured early in his team’s 3-1 home win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night, attempting to clear a back pass from Timo Werner.

The Hungarian international was stretchered from the field and replaced by debutant Janis Blaswich.

