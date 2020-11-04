Emil Forsberg's penalty proved decisive as RB Leipzig came from behind to beat a weakened Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday, dealing a major blow to the Champions League aspirations of last season's runners-up.

Angel di Maria had given PSG an early lead in Germany but he then crucially missed a penalty for the French champions, who were missing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe due to injury and ended this game with nine men.

Christopher Nkunku equalised before half-time for Leipzig and Forsberg converted from the spot in the 57th minute before the visitors had both Idrissa Gana Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe sent off.

