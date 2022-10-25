Leipzig earned an impressive 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League to inflict the holders’ first defeat of the season and flex their muscles ahead of a decisive showdown against Shakhtar Donetsk next week.

The German side will qualify for the last 16 with a draw against the Ukrainians in the final group match on November 2, and this victory means they are still in with of a chance of ousting Carlo Ancelotti’s side for top spot.

The record 14-time winners had already sealed passage to the next round but were outplayed at the Red Bull Arena by Marco Rose’s side and lost for the first time all season, in 17 games across all competitions.

Josko Gvardiol headed home from close range in the 13th minute and Christopher Nkunku blasted in a second five minutes later, with Vinicius Junior pulling one back before half-time.

