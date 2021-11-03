Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty in stoppage time as RB Leipzig held Paris Saint-Germain, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.
PSG had been cruising to an away win and were 2-1 up with 90 minutes gone as Georginio Wijnaldum netted twice to cancel out Christopher Nkunku’s early goal for the hosts.
In the dying seconds, Leipzig were awarded a penalty when PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe leaped onto Nkunku as a cross came in and substitute Szoboszlai made no mistake with the spot kick.
