Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admits he wants to stop the league getting “exciting again” with a win away at the resurgent RB Leipzig on Friday.

Four points clear on top of the table, Bayern are hoping for a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga title.

Despite brave challenges from Freiburg, in second, and Union Berlin, the familiar failings of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have left Leipzig as Bayern’s most likely challengers for the title.

