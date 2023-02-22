RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku is doubtful for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City, manager Marco Rose confirmed on Tuesday.

Nkunku — who came off the bench in Leipzig’s 3-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday after a three-month break due to an injury sustained in France’s World Cup training camp — could not complete training on Tuesday.

“His muscle had a bit of a reaction after the Wolfsburg game” Rose said of Nkunku, telling the media “we will not bring him on from the start.”

“Now we will see however the next 24 hours how the problems develop and whether he can be there at all.

“It’s a big wish of ours of course, but we don’t want to take any risks because we have a lot of other games.”

Rose confirmed Leipzig would also be without Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, who has failed to recover from a muscle tear.

