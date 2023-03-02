RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose said on Thursday French international striker Christopher Nkunku could make his first start in several months when they play title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

“At some point, the day will come when we want Christopher’s quality from the start. He’s had a normal week of training and is an option (against Dortmund),” Rose said.

Nkunku, 25, missed the World Cup finals after injuring his leg at France’s preparation camp in November leading to him being on the sidelines for almost three months.

Nkunku came off the bench and made an assist in Leipzig’s 3-0 win away at Wolfsburg in mid-February.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt