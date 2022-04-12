RB Leipzig on Tuesday revealed they have taken the unusual step of signing Belgian goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt from 2024 on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old will join the Bundesliga club in two years time and will rival Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 31, whose Leipzig contract expires in 2025.

“(This) allows us to secure a top transfer for the future at an early stage,” explained Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell, who describes Vandervoordt as an “excellent prospect”.

Vandevoordt is the youngest goalkeeper to have played in the Champions League, when he made his European debut in 2019 at the age of 17 years, 287 days.

