German Bundesliga side Leipzig announced the arrival of midfielder Eljif Elmas from Italian champions Napoli on Wednesday.

The signing of the 24-year-old comes as Leipzig part ways with iconic midfielder Emil Forsberg, who joined in 2015 and led the club to promotion, but left last week to join New York Red Bulls.

Fourth in the Bundesliga Leipzig said Elmas would join on January 2, with German media claiming the fee would be 23 million euros.

"He's signed a four year contract and will wear our jersey until June 2028," the club said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

