RB Leipzig will be allowed to welcome 999 fans to the Red Bull Arena for their Champions League opener against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Germany, the local health authority in Leipzig has granted permission for up to 999 spectators to attend, down from the usual number of 8,500 fans allowed for home Bundesliga games.

The seven-day rate of infection for coronavirus in Leipzig on Monday was close to 20 per 100,000 inhabitants, far lower than Berlin with 87 and Munich with 70.

Champions League holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid behind closed doors on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

