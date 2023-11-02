The 2024 European Waterpolo Championships will not be held in the Israeli city of Netanya due to the ongoing situation in the region, European governing body LEN announced in a statement on Thursday night.

Israel were due to host the continental finals between January 3 and 16, 2024. However, the instability that was created by the terrorist attacks from the Hamas Group in Israel has made it impossible to hold the tournament in Israel.

In a statement, LEN announced that the 2024 tournament will surely not be held in Israel and that they are currently evaluating all possible options on if and when the tournament will be played.

“As a consequence of the recent terrorist attacks on Israel, and following extensive meetings between European Aquatics and the Israeli Water Polo Association, both institutions have agreed that it will be impossible to host the European Water Polo Championships in Netanya, Israel, as planned in January 2024,” LEN said in a statement.

