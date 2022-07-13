The European Commission has urged Malta to reduce the time it takes to conduct high-level corruption investigations and complete court proceedings.

In an annual country report issued on Wednesday, it observed that the efficiency of justice in Malta, in particular the length of proceedings, has deteriorated further.

"It is recommended to Malta to strengthen efforts to improve the efficiency of justice, particularly to reduce the length of proceedings," the Commission said.

It also called on Malta to address challenges related to the length of investigations of high-level corruption cases.

"Despite increased resources allocated to investigative and prosecution bodies, the investigation of high-level corruption cases remains lengthy. Results in terms of final judgments are still lacking," the Commission said.

And despite plans to strengthen the Permanent Commission against Corruption, it currently has limited resources and has not shown tangible results in its work.

The Commission said that Malta also needs to involve the judiciary in the procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice, taking into account European standards on judicial appointments and the opinion of the Venice Commission when doing so.

Independence of public service media a concern

On journalists and media freedom, the Commission called on Malta to legislate and introduce other safeguards to improve the working environment of journalists, including access to official documents, taking into account European standards on the protection of journalists.

"While an independent review of the applicable legislation is underway, journalists and citizens at large continue to face obstacles when requesting access to information held by public authorities.

The independence and governance of public service media are a cause for concern," the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission also called on Malta to strengthen the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of public service media.

It also urged Malta to re-launch efforts to establish a National Human Rights Institution taking into account the UN Paris Principles.

The annual Rule of Law Report is the result of what the Commission describes as "close dialogue with national authorities and stakeholders". It covers all member states on an "objective and impartial basis", looking at the same issues.

See the report in full by clicking on the pdf below.

Attached files European Commission report.

Justice ministry says it is committed to reforms

In a reaction to the report, the Justice Ministry noted that the commission had noted a number of positive developments in Malta.

Among them were the launch of the first digital justice strategy, the strengthening of the role of the attorney general in prosecutions, the launching of work to strengthen the independence of specialised tribunals, and an increase in resources for the investigation of corruption.

Reference had also been made to the launching of the process for the implimentation of the recommendations of the inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and progress in criminal proceedings about the case.

The ministry said the government would analyze the recommendations made by the commission. Work on some of them had actually already been started and legislation would be proposed.

It said the government also remained committed to improving the efficiency of the law courts and good governance.