Harry Maguire said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.

Ralf Rangnick’s men needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani after Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb early opener, and were indebted to David de Gea for a series of fine saves.

It was United’s first match since December 11 after a Covid-19 outbreak forced them to close their training complex — Victor Lindelof was absent from St James’ Park after testing positive.

“No 16-day break in the middle of a football season is going to help you,” Maguire told Manchester United’s official website.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times fo Malta