After their stunning Champions League win over Arsenal, Lens are looking to cap a memorable week with another victory when they return to domestic duty in France with a derby against bitter local rivals Lille.

Lens marked their first home game in Europe’s elite club competition in over two decades with a magnificent comeback to beat much-fancied Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday before a raucous sell-out crowd of over 38,000.

Hardly any of the Lens players had appeared in the Champions League before this season and yet they recovered from falling behind early on against one of England’s heavyweights to win with goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi.

