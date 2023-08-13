Last year’s runners-up Lens blew a two-goal lead to lose their Ligue 1 opener 3-2 at Brest on Sunday.

In spite of losing their influential captain Seko Fofana and striker Lois Openda during the summer break, Lens made a dazzling start to the new season with Florian Sotoca and Deiver Machado putting them two up after just 22 minutes.

Brest, however, hit back just before half-time when Romain del Castillo netted the first of his two penalties.

Brest took the reins in the second half and equalised through Kenny Lala in the 56th minute.

