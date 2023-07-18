Lens captain Seko Fofana confirmed on Tuesday he has accepted an offer to join Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

“I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours,” Fofana, 28, wrote in a farewell video posted on Instagram.

The Ivorian international midfielder played 112 times for the northern French outfit scoring 21 goals in three years.

He departs as Lens return to the Champions League for the first time in 21 years, following an exceptional season during which they finished second in Ligue 1 one point behind Paris Saint-Germain.

