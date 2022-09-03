Lens might lack the glamour of Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, but they have muscled in between France’s biggest clubs at the top of Ligue 1 after an outstanding start to the season and hopes are high that they could even mount a lasting challenge for Champions League qualification.

This season marks two decades since Lens and their blood and gold shirts were last spotted in Europe’s elite club competition, when they defeated AC Milan and drew twice with Bayern Munich.

Not long before that, in 1998, they won the French title for the only time in their history and the next season they beat Arsenal at Wembley.

Yet a long period of decline soon set in, and Lens had spent most of the last decade in the second division before returning to Ligue 1 in 2020.

