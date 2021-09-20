French football authorities on Monday ordered Lens to play their home matches behind closed doors until further notice after a half-time pitch invasion marred their 1-0 win over northern rivals Lille.

The ruling applies to Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg and the October 1 visit of Reims.

A final decision will be taken after the case is thoroughly examined five days later.

The French league’s disciplinary committee also decided to close the away section for travelling Lille supporters at upcoming matches, starting with Saturday’s trip to Strasbourg.

Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch on Saturday to confront the visiting Lille fans stationed in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators.

