Fontana parish’s message for Lent is “Simon, are you asleep?” (Mk 14, 37). It is intended to give Christian hope and encouragement to the community during this difficult period of the Coronavirus pandemic. Lent is a time for believing, the Pope writes in his Lenten message for 2021.

Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will deliver Lenten sermons at the sanctuary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus from March 15 to 18 at 6.30pm. On March 19, feast of St Joseph, Fr Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and a healing session at 6pm. The sermons and the Mass will be broadcasted live on the community radio Radju Sacro Cuor 105.2FM and streamed live also on the Facebook Page Fontana Parish.

Fontana parish church is adorned with papier-mâché statues of the Flagellation and the Fall under the Cross by Michael Cutajar Zahra, Our Lady of Sorrows by Gallard et Fils, Christ on the Cross by Michael Camilleri Cauchi and Saint John the Evangelist by Alfred Camilleri Cauchi. Various paintings depicting scenes from the last days of Christ on earth, including the Last Supper by Lazzaro Pisani and the Agony in the Garden, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, all by Paul Camilleri Cauchi, feature prominently in the church.