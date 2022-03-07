A day of spirituality will be held at the chapel in Comino next Sunday. The rector, Mgr Joseph Attard, will lead a day of prayers, reflections for Lent and meditation. There will be also time for a coffee break at the chapel parvis.

Those people who would like to attend are to contact Mgr Attard on 9984 7099. The boat will leave Mġarr Harbour at 9am and returns at 2.30pm.

The chapel at Comino is dedicated to the return of the Holy Family from Egypt. It was first mentioned in a map dating from 1296.

However, the location of this original chapel is not known. It may be the present chapel was built on the exact site of the medieval chapel.

The original chapel must have been ravaged by pirates who attacked the island due to its defenceless shores. In 1618, the knights built a defence tower, St Mary’s Tower.

Consequently, a new chapel was built in its current site. This time the chapel was enlarged and refurbished. The main painting of the chapel depicts the return of the Holy Family from Egypt.