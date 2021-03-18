Since the Gozo Catholic Action headquarters in Triq Sir Arturo Mercieca, Victoria, are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, it was decided that being a busy street it was sensible to set up a crucifix in the bay window. Passersby would be able to say a prayer or spend a moment in silence before the crucifix.

The display also includes a statue of Our Lady of Sorrows and angels.

The premises was handed over to the Catholic Action in 1975. It was constructed mainly through contributions by members with great moral support by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi.

Over the years, it also served for numerous events for the Church in Gozo. It even offers the services of its hall and stage to the Minor Seminary Boys Secondary School.