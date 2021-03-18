The University of Malta chaplaincy is organising various initiatives during Lent, some of which will be offered online via its social media pages.

A weekly programme is being published on Mondays on the chaplaincy’s Facebook page ‘Chaplaincy Uni’ and Instagram account @umchapaincy. Each Tuesday the chaplaincy will be inviting the public to make donations to a different organisation that supports the vulnerable, with information on how this can be done shared via Facebook.

During the Chaplaincy Wednesday Prayers at 7pm, the focus will be placed on the lives of different contemporary persons of faith and how they can be beacons of hope for everyone. This event will be live-streamed on the chaplaincy’s Facebook page.

On Thursdays, a priest will be available for confession or any conversation, between 11am and 12.30pm or at any other date or time by appointment made via chaplaincy@um.edu.mt.

On Fridays, the chaplaincy extends an invitation for a different kind of ‘fast’, such as fasting from internet use. A video will be uploaded each week with more information and tips.

The chaplaincy team is also offering weeks of guided prayer, where one can choose a week during Lent to be accompanied and guided in prayer on an idividual basis. One-on-one meetings will be held daily, with an online option available. Expressions of interest may be sent via chaplaincy@um.edu.mt.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, Fr Paul Pace SJ will be posting Lenten reflections on his blog https://jesuitreflections.wordpress.com.

The chaplaincy team will be live-streaming the weekend mass on its Facebook page. Saturday mass is celebrated in Maltese at 7.30pm and the Sunday mass is celebrated in English at 11am.

On the other hand, the daily masses had to be cancelled, however, the team will be live-streaming a minute of prayer at 12.30pm instead.

More information may be acquired through the chaplaincy team on chaplaincy@um.edu.mt or through its Facebook page.